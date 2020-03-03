40th Annual Great Bear Chase set for this weekend on newly renovated Swedetown Trails

The Swedetown Recreation Area in Calumet is now more accessible, thanks to major updates made this fall.

"We've widened some of the trails that the recreational skiers like, and we made side by side tracks so people could ski next to each other and talk as well as ski with a kid. We also smoothed out the beginning of the trail so that it's easier for people to get started when they're new skiers," said Cynthia MacDonald, Secretary for the Swedetown Trails Club.

A grant from the Keweenaw Community Foundation paid for the project.

"The Swedetown Trails are very important to this community. It helps bring people into the community, for example for the races going on this weekend, but also it provides recreational and health opportunities for residents of all ages," said Erin Minne, Executive Director for the Keweenaw Community Foundation.

The renovations were also done in part for the 40th annual Great Bear Chase Cross Country Ski Marathon, which is happening this Saturday.

"The 40th race is kind of a big deal! The skiers will get some special prizes and gifts when they come out. We think this is going to be the biggest race ever with hopefully over 900 people," said MacDonald.

The new renovations will also help make the race more competitive than past years.

"It's a better course now. We removed bottle necks so the race could be really competitive. That improved a lot of the hills so that two racers can pass each other and neither one of them has to break their stride," added MacDonald.

The first race to take off Saturday morning is the 50 kilometer skiathlon.

