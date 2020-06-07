Four COVID-19 deaths reported statewide on Sunday, no new UP cases

Cases are still increasing in Michigan, though at a much slower rate.

On Sunday, there were 121 new confirmed COVID-19 cases state-wide, bringing Michigan's total to 58,870. There were four new deaths reported, bringing Michigan's total number of deaths to 5,656.

There were no new U.P. cases reported on Sunday and no new deaths.

U.P. cases are at 80 total, with 16 deaths reported.

Though cases are still increasing, there are people recovering. For all of Michigan, the recovered COVID-19 cases is at 42,041, as of Friday, June 5. Those numbers are updated weekly, on Saturday, with numbers through Friday.

In Upper Michigan, there are also people recovering. As of 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, June 7 there are at least 80 recoveries. So far, those numbers reported by health departments are:

Chippewa: 3 (includes MDOC)

Delta: 13 recoveries

Dickinson: 1 recovery

Gogebic: 3 recoveries

Houghton: 2 recoveries

Luce: 1 recovery (MDOC)

Marquette: 41 recoveries

Menominee: 6 recoveries

The LMAS District Health Department is also listing 10 recoveries in their four counties as of early June.

