32nd annual Petunia Pandemonium goes on with no students

The 32nd annual planting of the Petunia Pandemonium took place this morning with some changes due to the pandemic.

Despite the Marquette Beatification and Restoration Committee cancelling its Garden Tour this year, the planting continued.

“The Garden Tour is our biggest fundraiser every year,” said Barb Kelly, Petunia Pandemonium Chairperson. “It happens the last Thursday in July and with so much uncertain about what’s happening in our state and with health guidelines and everything around it being cancelled, we just felt that, that was the wise thing to do. We didn’t want to, but it was the smart thing to do I guess.”

Due to social distancing guidelines, students, who usually plant, were forced out of this year’s event.

“Well I am a former English teacher and I do really miss the kids,” expressed Kelly. “They are a lot of fun. They come in a big swarm. They walk down from Bothwell (Middle School) and they plant and you blink your eyes and the whole thing is in the ground.”

When committee members found out that students weren’t going to be able to partake in this year’s planting, they jumped right in.

“So for the first time in 32 years we really did not open it up to the public,” said Kelly. “Basically it’s the Beatification Committee and friends of theirs and a few neighbors who have come down to help plant."

Kelly says she hopes students can return to the project next year.