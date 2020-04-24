31 Backpacks purchases food from Western U.P. Food Bank for area school districts

31 Backpacks was giving out food to Copper Country school districts Friday afternoon.

During the school closures the organization has been working to make sure students who rely on school lunches don't go hungry. Many school districts are currently giving free food and meals to their students and their families. Today at the Western U.P. Food Bank, 31 Backpacks paid for 5 school districts to load up vehicles with large quantities of food.

"We're charged here by the pound so we're letting each school district make their own calls as to what they bring back with them based on their student’s needs. I would like to add as well that during this time we've jumped from catering about 225 students on a weekly basis to now over 1700," said Melissa Maki, Vice President of 31 Backpacks.

31 Backpacks will be going through this same process with more school districts in two weeks.