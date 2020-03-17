31 Backpacks pack food for students in need during school closures

31 Backpacks went through with their big pack Tuesday amid coronavirus concerns.

The organization has been preparing to give food to students in need for spring break but had to increase the amount of food they needed due to statewide school closures. 31 Backpacks was able to secure the necessary food and supplies through charitable donations from the Portage Health Foundation and grocery chains throughout the copper country. The organization also took the necessary precautions to keep their volunteers safe.

"About 38 people showed up to volunteer. We had no idea how many were going to do it, the volunteers understand the issue with the outbreak, but they're here because they understand the importance of what we're doing," said Laurel Maki, President of 31 Backpacks.

31 Backpacks has also worked with the Copper Country ISD to make sure that the food gets to the children and families who need it.

