31 Backpacks now giving hygeine products to over 600 families

Schools are out of session and 31 Backpacks has been working to ensure students in need don't go hungry.

When classes were canceled, 31 Backpacks had to scramble to secure enough food for the students within their program. Now with school out for the rest of this school year, and parents without a job, the shift is on for districts to serve free meals to students. During this time, 31 Backpacks has shifted to a new role, making sure students and families receive the hygiene products they need.

"With the bridge card or snap, you can't purchase those items. It's very important that these families have laundry soap, dish soap, body wash, shampoo, tooth brushes, toothpaste, etc.,” said Laurel Maki, Founder of 31 Backpacks.

The items 31 Backpacks has bought will be distributed to 687 families who are affected financially during this crisis.

