3 important COVID-19 messages from Aspirus

As communities across the country prepare for the impacts of COVID-19, Aspirus has three important public messages:

1. If You Think You Might Have COVID-19

The symptoms of COVID-19 are similar to those of influenza. They include fever, cough and shortness of breath.

If you are worried that you might have acquired COVID-19, Aspirus wants to quickly direct you to the most appropriate care and prevent the spread of the virus. Instead of driving to your doctor’s office or another site of care, you can call a local Aspirus clinic – including Divine Savior Healthcare clinics that recently joined the Aspirus system. Those clinics will give you important information to ensure you get the best care possible.

2. Aspirus Nursing Homes/Assisted Living Restricting Visitors

Patient safety is top priority. So, effective immediately, Aspirus nursing homes and assisted living facilities will not allow visitors until further notice. Aspirus encourages family members with special circumstances to please call the location to discuss.

• Tivoli at Divine Savior Healthcare– Portage, WI

• Aspirus Medford Hospital – Care and Rehabilitation and Country Gardens – Medford, WI

• Aspirus Pleasant View – Phillips, WI

• Aspirus Ontonagon Hospital Long Term Care – Ontonagon, MI

• Aspirus Langlade Hospital – Rosalia Gardens – Antigo, WI

3. Keeping Staff Healthy to Serve the Community

Aspirus is prepared for COVID-19 and will continue to provide the vital health care services our communities depend on. Effective immediately, we have implemented a series of internal guidelines and policies, such as:

• Daily work routines.

• Corporate and personal travel.

• Group meetings.

• Staffing.

Because the COVID-19 situation is constantly evolving, we will communicate changes promptly. For more information, please visit aspirus.org or the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website.

