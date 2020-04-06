3 Michigan communities get federal help for rural areas

(AP) - Federal officials say Michigan is among 14 states benefiting from $65 million in investments for the improvement of community facilities in rural areas.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture says three Michigan communities will be receiving loans. Munising will get $170,000 to buy a loader to help with snow removal and other public works. Beaverton will get $545,000 to convert a vacant library into its city hall. And the St. Ignace Building Authority will get $250,000 toward building a new fire station.

Federal officials say the investments will benefit more than 600,000 rural residents nationwide.

 
