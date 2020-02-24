UPDATE: 3 Laurium residents arrested on suboxone charges

UPDATE July 20, 4:28 p.m.

Benjamin Rippey stood mute to his charges. His trial is set for October 5 in Houghton County Circuit Court.

Three Laurium residents were arrested on Saturday by the Upper Peninsula Substance Enforcement Team (UPSET).

After a two-month investigation, UPSET detectives and deputies from the Houghton County Sheriff's Office arrested the following individuals:

- 30-year-old Benjamin Rippey, two counts of Delivery of Suboxone

- 55-year-old Eugina Rippey, three counts of Delivery of Suboxone

- 44-year-old Angellina Shelp, four counts of Delivery of Suboxone

Each count carries a maximum sentence of 7 years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

All three suspects were arraigned in Houghton County's 97th District Court on Monday, Feb. 24. All three were released on bond pending their next court appearance.

Over the past year, UPSET says detectives have arrested 11 people for the illegal selling of suboxone in Houghton County.