2,700 COVID-19 deaths recorded for Michigan residents

COVID-19 coronavirus cases are still increasing in Michigan.

As of Tuesday, April 21 at 3 p.m eastern, cases in Michigan were up to 32,967, an increase of 967 new cases over Monday's numbers. The death rate in Michigan is at 2,700 total, with 232** new deaths in the last 24 hours.

In the Upper Peninsula, case numbers are at 69, including two Michigan Department of Corrections cases. There have also been 11 deaths reported.

Cases in Upper Michigan increased by two, with three cases in Marquette County, bringing that county's total cases to 35, with six deaths. Cases only increased by two, as Delta County's positive case numbers dropped from 13 to 12, in a correction of data on the state's website. A new death was also reported for Delta County, bringing its total to 12 cases, and two deaths.

A cumulative total of recovered COVID-19 cases in Michigan, as of April 17, is 3,237.

For more information on U.P. cases, click here.

For continuing coronavirus coverage from TV6 & FOX UP, visit uppermichiganssource.com/coronavirus.

For more state and national information, visit Michigan.gov/Coronavirus and CDC.gov/Coronavirus.

**From Michigan.gov/coronavirus: Note on deaths (04/21/20): Regular reviews of death certificate data maintained in Vital Records reporting systems are conducted by MDHHS staff three times per week. As a part of this process, records that identify COVID-19 infection as a contributing factor to death are compared against all laboratory confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Michigan Disease Surveillance System (MDSS). If a death certificate is matched to a confirmed COVID-19 case and that record in the MDSS does not indicate the individual died, the MDSS record is updated to indicate the death and the appropriate local health department is notified. These matched deaths are then included with mortality information posted to the Michigan Coronavirus website. As a result of the most recent assessment, today’s data includes 95 additional deaths identified by this methodology.

