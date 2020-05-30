263 new COVID-19 cases reported statewide on Saturday, 1 new UP case

COVID-19 coronavirus cases still increasing in Michigan.

As of Saturday, May 30, cases in Michigan were up to 56,884, an increase of 263 new cases over Friday's numbers. The death rate in Michigan is at 5,463 total, with 57 new deaths in the last 24 hours.

In the Upper Peninsula, case numbers are at 116, including two Michigan Department of Corrections cases. There have also been 16 deaths reported.

There was one new case reported in the Upper Peninsula on Saturday, in Marquette County. That brings Marquette County's total up to 55 cases, with 11 deaths reported.

As of May 29, there have been 38,099 recoveries state-wide. Recovered cases are reported on Saturdays, with numbers through Friday.

As of Saturday, May 30, there have been at least 67 recoveries reported in the Upper Peninsula.

