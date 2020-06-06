224 New COVID-19 cases statewide on Saturday, 2 new UP cases reported

There were two new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Upper Michigan on Saturday as cases continue to increase statewide.

As of Saturday, June 6, cases in Michigan were up to 58,749 an increase of 224 new cases over Friday's numbers. The death rate in Michigan is at 5,652 total, with 36 new deaths in the last 24 hours.

In the Upper Peninsula, case numbers are at 122, including two Michigan Department of Corrections cases. There have also been 16 deaths reported.

There were two new cases in Upper Michigan, one in Dickinson County and one in Marquette County. That brings Dickinson County's total cases to 6 cases and two deaths. Marquette County's total is at 57 cases with 11 deaths reported.

No new Upper Michigan COVID-19 related deaths were reported on Saturday.

Though cases are still increasing, there are people recovering. For all of Michigan, the recovered COVID-19 cases is at 42,041, as of Friday, June 5. Those numbers are updated weekly, on Saturday, with numbers through Friday.

In Upper Michigan, there are also people recovering. As of 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 6 there are at least 80 recoveries. So far, those numbers reported by health departments are:

Chippewa: 3 (includes MDOC)

Delta: 13 recoveries

Dickinson: 1 recovery

Gogebic: 3 recoveries

Houghton: 2 recoveries

Luce: 1 recovery (MDOC)

Marquette: 41 recoveries

Menominee: 6 recoveries

The LMAS District Health Department is also listing 10 recoveries in their four counties as of early June.

For continuing coronavirus coverage from TV6 & FOX UP, visit uppermichiganssource.com/coronavirus.

For more information from the Michigan DHHS, or the CDC, visit Michigan.gov/Coronavirus and CDC.gov/Coronavirus.