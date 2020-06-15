22 Michigan communities receiving nearly $1M in grants for small businesses COVID-19 recovery efforts

Twenty-two communities around Michigan have been awarded a total of $993,984 in grants aimed at supporting the COVID-19 economic recovery efforts of small local businesses throughout the state, the Michigan Economic Development Corporation announced today. The grants are being awarded through an expansion of MEDC’s Match on Main program. A total of 299 small businesses around Michigan are receiving assistance through the program.

“Michigan’s small businesses and traditional downtowns are the heart of our communities, and by providing communities with resources to engage in economic recovery efforts we can help ensure our downtowns not only recover, but thrive,” said MEDC CEO Mark A. Burton. “The Match on Main grants will help Michigan’s downtown businesses recover from the loss of revenue as a result of the COVID-19 virus and support workers they employ in these communities.”

In May, MEDC announced that its existing Match on Main program was being expanded to provide access to more communities and refocusing resources on recovery efforts of existing businesses, rather than helping open new businesses. Community-based organizations such as downtown development authorities could apply for grant funding through Match on Main to then make local grants to small businesses located within their districts that have realized a significant financial hardship as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak.

The Match on Main–COVID-19 Response program was opened up to all 286 engaged and certified Redevelopment Ready Communities across the state of Michigan, in addition to the Michigan Main Street communities that traditionally participate in the program. The expanded program also waived the matching requirement for the small business applicant which is required to receive funding under the traditional Match on Main program.

“We are absolutely thrilled that MMDC’s Match on Main application on behalf of the City of Mt. Pleasant was approved and that many of our downtown businesses will be receiving critical financial support as they recover from the COVID-19 shutdown,” said Middle Michigan Development Corporation President and CEO James McBryde. “These funds will help ensure that Downtown Mt. Pleasant will continue to be a vibrant place for residents, students and visitors to enjoy”

The local unit of government, downtown development authority, Main Street organization or other economic development organization that represents a traditional commercial district including a downtown, neighborhood commercial district, or an area planned and zoned for concentrated commercial development was eligible to apply for up to $50,000. The minimum contribution that was able to be administered to any one business must be at least $2,000, with a maximum of $10,000. Applicants determined which businesses were selected for inclusion in the application for support and at what desired grant amounts. The application window was May 13, 2020 through May 29, 2020.

The 2020 Match on Main grant winners full list of businesses receiving support can be found at https://www.miplace.org/match-on-main/.

U.P. winners were Main Street Calumet, the City of Marquette and the Sault Ste. Marie DDA. Total funds of $150,000 ($50,000 for each winner) will go toward helping 49 Upper Michigan businesses.

On June 4, MEDC announced that than 100 small businesses around Michigan were utilizing the Michigan Economic Development Corporation’s MI Local Biz crowdfunding program throughout the month of June. MEDC will provide a total of $500,000 in matching grants to help the businesses as they work to recover from the negative economic impacts of the COVID-19 crisis. Visit https://www.patronicity.com/milocalbiz for a list of all the businesses running campaigns through the program, as well as a map showing the locations of them throughout the state.

MEDC has also partnered with Reopen Main Street to compile a variety of recovery resources into one easy-to-use website. The new website includes reopening strategies, ideas, hints and tips for businesses, business districts and organizations.

To learn more about MEDC’s COVID-19 response programs and the impact they are having on economic recovery efforts, visit michiganbusiness.org/covid19response. Other resources for economic reopening efforts as well as businesses across Michigan struggling with economic losses as a result of the COVID-19 virus can be found online at michiganbusiness.org/covid19. The MEDC has also developed a FAQ for Michigan businesses and communities at michiganbusiness.org/covid19-faq.

