$2.1M in grant funded awarded to Wisconsin agencies for 911 updates

Posted:

MADISON, Wis. (WLUC) - The Office of Emergency Communications (OEC) awarded 24 grant projects totaling $2.1 million in federal funding to local public safety answering points (PSAPs) across Wisconsin.

Funding will be used for various projects related to the upgrade/replacement of existing end of life equipment to be NextGen9-1-1 capable.

A summary of the grant awards is detailed below.

Award Agency - Federal Grant Amount ($):

Barron County Sheriff’s Department - $76,209.19
Bayfield County Sheriff’s Office - $76,991.65
Bayside Communications Center - $100,621.55
Cedarburg Police Department - $59,184.00
Clark County Sheriff’s Office - $57,716.28
Crawford County Communications Center - $75,573.58
Dodge County Sheriff’s Office - $109,753.73
Eau Claire Communication Center - $276,451.12
Florence County Sheriff’s Office - $11,105.12
Franklin Police Department - $16,119.30
Iron County Sheriff’s Department - $92,967.12
Juneau County Sheriff’s Office - $102,636.19
Kewaunee County Sheriff’s Department - $125,332.80
Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office - $99,437.61
Menominee County Sheriff’s Office - $79,855.31
Minocqua Police Department - $62,203.93
Muskego Police Department - $12,600.00
Oconto County Sheriff’s Office - $79,747.50
Portage County Sheriff’s Office - $198,387.60
Richland County Sheriff’s Department - $14,899.80
Sauk County - $134,010.87
Waukesha County Communications - $122,308.28
Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office - $125,536.80
Wisconsin Dells Police Department - $72,921.00

In August 2019, Wisconsin was awarded $2.9 million in federal grant funding by the U.S. Department of Transportation and U.S. Department of Commerce for the purpose of advancing NextGen9-1-1 in the state.

Primary PSAPs who responded to the statewide 9-1-1 system assessment survey were eligible to apply for allowable expenses related to end of life Customer Premises Equipment (CPE) hardware and software replacement.

 
