2021 Continental Cup at Pine Mountain Ski jump set for February 12-14

The 2021 Continental Cup at the Pine Mountain Ski Jump, in Iron Mountain, will take place February 12 through 14.

The Kiwanis Ski Club is preparing for their annual event. Currently the jump is undergoing updates and construction. That is set to be done in early November.

"Right now, we've got four containers coming from Slovenia, with the new parts of the tower, making the ski clubs job easier. The footings are poured for the new tower. It's going to be on the right side, for the warming shack. Everything is going according to plan, and really well,” said the Kiwanis Ski Club president, Nick Blagec.

The club is even selling pieces of the historic jump. They hope that will begin in July. They have ideas to sell pieces of various sizes. The club is looking brand each piece sold, to verify where it came from on the jump.

For more information on the Pine Mountain Ski Jump updates and the Kiwanis Ski Club click here.

