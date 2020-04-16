'2020 neighbor-aid response encourages people to donate stimulus check money

The Iron Mountain Area Clergy Association or IMACA is encouraging Americans to make a '2020 neighbor-aid response' to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Millions of Americans will soon receive a stimulus check, or may have already, from the government.

The IMACA is encouraging people who can get by without the $1,200 to consider using it to help others. The group suggests donating the money to nonprofits that support the needs of others, churches and their ministries, or local businesses, that have been impacted during this time.

"Even just a small gift of small help can really give people hope and a sense of connection and that's really important too. Let’s be creative and we just want to stimulate people,” said Rev. Edward Laarman, Chair of the Iron Mountain Area Clergy Association

The group is asking the public to consider the idea, and help to spread the word. They hope people come together to help families, and communities.

