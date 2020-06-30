2020 U.P. State Fair will be postponed to 2021

The 2020 U.P. State Fair has been postponed until 2021, according to a press release published on the UP State Fair Facebook page.

The fair was scheduled Aug. 17-23.

The U.P. State Fair Authority made the decision on Tuesday. According to the press release, at the heart of the decision was the State of Michigan's current crowd size restrictions that would vastly limit the Authority's ability to provide the same familiar experience that fair goers are used to. Skerbeck Entertainment Group, the fair's carnival and midway operator, was also notified by the licensing agency that amusement devices other than ziplines are not permitted to operate at this time.

At the onset of the COVID-19 crisis, the Fair Authority and the Delta County Chamber of Commerce worked alongside local and state authorities to create exceptional health and safety plans to protect fairgoers, including meeting with focus groups to conduct risk assessments.

"While the State Fair Authority and the Delta County Chamber of Commerce are brokenhearted at the decision, we remain committed to the health and safety of the public. Canceling the fair complies with the law imposed by the Governor's Executive Orders and is the right decision to make to support the fair's future vitality and success," said Phyllis French, Chair of the U.P. State Fair Authority.

"The Authority and management team understand that the U.P. State Fair has been an exception event where attendees have high expectations for an fun and unforgettable experience. We hope and believe that the 2021 U.P. State Fair can return to truly be the 'Best Fair Yet', and look forward to keeping alive one of Michigan's favorite annual events during a safer, healthier time," said Vickie Micheau, Executive Director of the fair's management agency, the Delta County Chamber of Commerce.