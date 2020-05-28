2020 UP State Fair looking to be 'the best fair yet'

Here in the U.P., the state fair is a summer event that many residents look forward to. Even though most events have been canceled, the state fair is still on schedule.

“It will be totally dependent on what the state requirements are and what the executive orders are and if the state will allow us to have a gathering such as what we are planning for the fair,” said Vickie Micheau, the Executive Director of the Delta County Chamber of Commerce.

Right now, the fair authority is working hard to figure out how we can still enjoy the 2020 fair... with everyone’s health in mind.

“The number one focus and the number one priority of not only the management team, but more importantly the U.P. State Fair Authority, is that we’re going to provide a very safe environment,” said Micheau.

So, the team is submitting plans to the health department, public safety and law enforcement.

“The next step will be to talk to our government officials and make sure they feel comfortable that we can offer a fair this year given the number of people that typically attend,” said Micheau.

Then the fair partners have to agree to the plans.

“Finally, our fair authority, our management agent and our insurance agent will give us the green light to move forward,” said Micheau.

Since the fair began in 1928, it has only been canceled twice – once for World War II and once for the Polio epidemic. But the fair authority knows how important the fair is not only for traditions, but also for local businesses.

“The U.P. State Fair contributes $5.3 million to the local economy,” said Micheau.

This year’s theme, ‘Clearly the Best Fair Yet’ was chosen last year.

“As we looked at our 2020 year and our 2020 vision, we were focused on 2020 fair. So, it made sense to have our slogan be ‘Clearly the Best Fair Yet,’” said Micheau.