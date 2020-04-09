2020 Marquette Pride Fest canceled due to coronavirus

The U.P. Rainbow Pride organization is canceling the 2020 Marquette Pride Fest due to concerns over the coronavirus.

Historically, the event has taken place during September in Tourist Park. This year, the group planned to move the festival to Mattson Lower Harbor Park and hold it in June to coincide with National Pride Month.

Given the shorter window of time, and heightened uncertainty for what the future holds, the decision was made with the safety of attendees in mind.

“For us, that has to be priority. Not just for those in the community, but people in the past have traveled across state lines for this event. So, given the environment, it just didn’t seem like a good thing to continue to push and work towards,” said Michael Bradford, Treasurer of U.P. Rainbow Pride.

There will not be a makeup date for the 2020 Pride Fest. However, they will look into holding a smaller event in the fall if it becomes safe to do so.

