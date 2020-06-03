2020 Marquette County Fair canceled out of COVID-19 concern

The Marquette County Fair Board says it has decided to cancel the 2020 fair.

The board says it made the move in the best interest of volunteers, vendors, and visitors. Organizers also say they did not want to burden local businesses that are struggling due to the pandemic with sponsorships.

Organizers say they hope to find a way to help youth that have been raising livestock to sell at the fair. The board says updates can be found on its Facebook page.

The Marquette County Fair Board says it will use this summer to freshen up the fairgrounds.

Next year's fair is scheduled to be held August 12-14.