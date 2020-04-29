2020 Kids Count data shows struggles facing Upper Michigan children

New research shows the struggles facing Upper Michigan kids and families.

The 2020 Kids Count data, released Wednesday morning, shows 50 percent of U.P. kids in kindergarten through high school receive free or reduced price lunch.

In the past decade, the number of kids who received less than adequate prenatal care has increased 20 percent, and the number of third graders proficient in English Language Arts and the M-STEP test has dropped 14 percent.

Kelsey Perdue, the Kids Count in Michigan project director, says this data shows the policy and funding needs of Michigan kids. Perdue says this information will be more important than ever in the months ahead, as the legislature may have to make substantial cuts to the state budget.

"We cannot move the needle in a significant way relying solely on programs," said Perdue. "We also must influence policy. We must influence our state budget in order to have resources to fully fund services and programs and supports for children and families."

Perdue says the report from the Michigan League for Public Policy can also help the state decide how to distribute more than $3 billion in federal COVID-19 relief for Michigan.