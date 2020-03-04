2020 Census to begin soon

Beginning this month, the U.S. Census Bureau will be mailing invitations for citizens to fill out the 2020 Census.

Beginning this month, the U.S. Census Bureau will be mailing invitations for citizens to fill out the 2020 Census. (WLUC Photo)

This year, people are able to fill out the census by mail, phone and online.

"The census is, you know, is 'what’s your name?' 'How many people are living in your house?' etc. It's very, very simple. So, we really just urge everybody to just do it,” said Community Foundation of Marquette CEO, Gail Anthony.

Anthony adds that an accurate count is not only important for issues like redistricting, but it also ensures the U.P. gets the federal and state funding it needs.

“It affects all of us. It affects everything: roads, bridges, education, any types of programs. Funding is definitely something that the Upper Peninsula needs,” Anthony said.

However, some populations are harder to count than others.

These “hard-to-count” populations are either hard to contact, hard to locate or hard to persuade to fill out the census.

Anthony adds that not counting these populations severely impacts federal and state funding.

"In 2010 there was a census. About 47,000 people weren't counted in the U.P. and that equates to about $847 million. That’s a lot of money that’s not sent here to the U.P.,” Anthony added.

Some hard-to-count populations are underrepresented because they are wary of giving out personal information.

Anthony says, however, census information is protected by law.

"You can fill that form out knowing that your privacy will be protected,” Anthony said.

For more information on the 2020 Census, click here.

