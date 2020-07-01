2 new flights added to Sawyer International Airport schedule in July

Sawyer International Airport announced Wednesday that its passenger flights are doubling this month while enhancing coronavirus cleaning protocols.

SkyWest, operating as Delta Air Lines, will increase its flight schedule to Detroit (DTW) and Minneapolis (MSP) beginning Thursday, July 2. The Detroit time will return to an early morning departure, allowing passengers to continue their travel same day.

American Airlines will add a second flight to Chicago (ORD) beginning Tuesday, July 7.

"As airlines add flights across the country, we’re excited that our U.P. travelers have the opportunity to resume their summer travel plans," the airport said in a press release.

Sawyer was down to two flights a day because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Sawyer International Airport says it has enhanced protocols to keep the terminal clean and germ free. High-touch surfaces are frequently cleaned with highly effective disinfectant and additional hand sanitizing stations are located throughout the facility.

As the summer travel season approaches and travelers continue to grow, the airline industries are doing their part to provide the safest travel experience, providing temporary changes including requiring passengers to wear face coverings.

In addition, Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is allowing one liquid hand sanitizer container, up to 12 ounces per passenger, in carry-on bags until further notice. Passengers can expect that these containers larger than the standard allowance of 3.4 ounces of liquids permitted through a checkpoint will need to be screened separately, which will add some time to their checkpoint screening experience.

Keep in mind that all other liquids, gels and aerosols brought to a checkpoint continue to be allowed at the limit of 3.4 ounces or 100 milliliters carried in a one quart-size bag.