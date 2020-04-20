2 men hospitalized following ORV crash Saturday in West Branch Township

Michigan State Police are investigating a single ORV crash that sent two men to the hospital Saturday evening in West Branch Township.

The Michigan State Police, Iron Mountain post says the crash happened at approximately 6:10 p.m. April 19 in an off-road area near Schultz Road.

Investigation determined that 20-year-old Zachary Suarez of Channing was operating a side-by-side ORV with 25-year-old Matthew Schultz of Norway as a passenger.

Suarez lost control while going over a berm at a high rate of speed. The ORV flipped, ejecting both men, and came to a rest on its roof. Suarez and Schultz were transported by ambulance to Dickinson County Healthcare System with non-life-threatening injuries.

Neither Suarez nor Schultz were wearing a seatbelt. Alcohol is not believed to be a factor.

The Michigan State Police were assisted at the scene by the Dickinson County Sheriff’s Department, Nordic Ambulance, and Integrity Ambulance.

