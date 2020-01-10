UPDATE: Sentencing set for Houghton County man involved in selling drugs

UPDATE: 9/29, 11:58 a.m.

Jeremy Brusso pleaded guilty to one count of conspiring to commit the offense of posession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine. This was part of a plea deal in federal court.

His sentencing is set for November 9.

The two people who were arrested following a crystal meth distribution investigation in Houghton County have been arraigned in court.

36-year-old Jeremy Joseph Brusso and 34-year-old Kristine Marie Brusso are being charged with delivery and manufacture of methamphetamine.

Kristine Brusso has a preliminary hearing on February 2 and has a cash bond of $300.

Jeremy Brusso has no court date scheduled yet and is has a cash bond of $10,000.

------------

Two people from Houghton County were arrested Friday in a crystal meth distribution investigation.

Detective First Lieutenant Bob Pernaski says it was a two-month investigation by Upper Peninsula Substance Enforcement Team detectives involving the purchase of methamphetamine from two suspects.

Pernaski says detectives from UPSET, along with the Michigan State Police Emergency Support Team, executed a search warrant at a home on 6th Ave. in Trimountain Friday. During the search of the residence, detectives seized additional meth, prescription drugs, money and other evidence of drug distribution.

A 36-year-old man and a 34-year-old woman were arrested on charges of delivery of meth and taken to the Houghton County Jail. Their names are being withheld until they're arraigned, and the investigation remains ongoing.

The Houghton County Sheriff’s Office, Houghton City Police Department and Michigan State Police Calumet Post K-9 Unit assisted UPSET.