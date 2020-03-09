19-year-old Upper Peninsula man claims $199K prize

Listening to a friend really paid off for a 19-year-old man who won $199,122 playing the Michigan Lottery's 50X The Cash Fast Cash game, according to a press release from the Michigan Lottery.

"My buddy and I were in the store and he bought a 50X The Cash ticket and lost," said Jarret Vanenkevort. "I asked him what game I should try, and he told me to buy a 50X The Cash ticket. I listened to his advice, and the next thing I know, I'm staring at a ticket worth almost $200,000!"

Vanenkevort, of Bark River, bought his winning ticket at White's Grocery, located at 4203 US-2 in Escanaba.

"My buddy couldn't believe I won the jackpot, and neither could anyone else," said Vanenkevort. "It's taken a lot of convincing when I tell people I won. My grandpa still thinks it might be fake."

Vanenkevort visited lottery headquarters recently to claim the big prize. With his winnings, he plans to buy a new truck and then save the remainder.

Fast Cash games are a series of instant-win games that print from terminals at lottery retailers. Fast Cash tickets range in price from $2 per play up to $20 per play.