17 Keweenaw Heritage Grants given out

The Keweenaw National Historic Park is giving away nearly $125,000 in grants.

The grants are part of the annual Keweenaw Heritage Grants from the par and 17 grants in total are being given out.

The main goal of the grants is to preserve the history of copper in the Keweenaw Peninsula.

Grants this year ranged between $2,000 and $15,000.

This year some of the grants given out were to the Quincy Mine Hoist Association as well as Porcupine Mountains State Park.

"This grant program is a lifeline, especially at a time like this where some sites aren't open, some sites may not be able to open this year or summer, and having a grant program like this to bring in funds to work on projects is really important," said Sean Gohman, the Executive Director of the Keweenaw National Historical Park Advisory Commission.

The grants require a one-to-one match and are primarily funded through an anonymous donor.

