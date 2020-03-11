14th annual Agriculture for Tomorrow Conference held

With snow still on the ground, crops and planting might be the last thing on some people’s minds, but farmers know it’s a year-round commitment.

Michigan State University Extension hosted the 14th annual Agriculture for Tomorrow Conference at Bay College Thursday.

“We try to identify issues that are going to be of interest to our Upper Peninsula farming clientele which aren’t always the same as everywhere else. Our agriculture is much more livestock-based in general than agriculture around the rest of the state,” said Jim Isleib, MSU crop production educator.

But the conference is more than just livestock. It’s a great way for people to network with like-minded people in the U.P.

There are also breakout sessions throughout the day on anything from bee keeping to growing your own food.

“Local food has become this new thing that’s very exciting. I’m hoping to kind of showcase that we can grow a lot more of our own local food,” said Margaret Hanson, a market gardener and food educator from the Keweenaw.

But the conference wasn’t just for farmers. Bay College is now partnering with Michigan State University to allow students to dual enroll at both campuses in agricultural sciences.

“It’s great for those who want to get some higher education in the agricultural sciences, but they maybe don’t want to or can’t leave the U.P. for whatever reason. This allows them to stay in place, get some of the education and apply it to their business or to whatever work experience they’re going to be going into,” said Jesse Traub, Bay College coordinator of agricultural operations.

