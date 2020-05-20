126th Annual U.P. Volunteer Firefighters Tournament postponed until 2021

The U.P. Volunteer Firefighters Tournament is the latest summer event to be called off in Upper Michigan due to COVID-19.

The Forsyth Township Fire Department says it will now host the 126th annual tournament July 23-25, 2021.

In a Facebook post, the department thanked the Wakefield Volunteer Fire Department and Negaunee Fire Department for moving their host years back one year each, allowing Forsyth Township to host the tournament in Gwinn next year.

This will be the first time the department has hosted the tournament in the area in nearly 25 years.

"We are saddened we won't be able to see everyone this summer, but this just means we have an extra year to plan and make tournaments even better," the department said.

The tournament was originally scheduled to be held July 24-26, 2020.