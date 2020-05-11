100K bees removed from man’s ceiling

(Gray News) – George Montgomery discovered a honeybee infestation in his recently purchased home.

A bee wrangler used a custom-built “bee vacuum” to remove the stinging squatters. (Source: George Montgomery, CNN)

His bee guy, Bobby, said the bees had probably lived there longer than Montgomery.

Bobby estimated the ceiling hive contained at least 100,000 bees.

The bee wrangler used a custom-built “bee vacuum” to remove the stinging squatters.

Montgomery used Instagram to document the fascinating process.

The colony was safely relocated to a new hive on Bobby’s north Georgia property.

And now bee-free, Montgomery enjoyed some locally sourced honey tea.

