1 man dead after accidental fall at Louisiana Pacific Corporation plant in Sagola Township

One man is dead after an accidental fall at a plant in Sagola Township.

Troopers from the Michigan State Police Iron Mountain post responded to a medical call at the Louisiana Pacific Plant on M-95 on Friday, March 6.

According to Michigan State Police, preliminary investigation determined that a man was cleaning machinery while standing on a catwalk. The man fell from the catwalk and was severely injured. Lifesaving efforts were performed at the scene, but were unsuccessful.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

His name has not been released and the investigation is ongoing.

Michigan State Police were assisted at the scene by Star Ambulance, Integrity Ambulance, the Sagola Fire Department, and Valley Med Flight.