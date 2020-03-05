1 injured in crash at Rhinelander airport

RHINELANDER, Wis. (AP) - Authorities say one person has been injured in the crash of a single-engine plane at the Rhinelander airport.
The Federal Aviation Administration says the single-engine Cessna 208 Caravan crashed, flipped over and came to rest between a taxiway and a runway Thursday morning.
WJFW-TV reports airport director Matthew Leitner says the plane belongs to CSA Air in Michigan.
The airport has been closed.
Rhinelander police confirm one person who suffered a head injury has been taken to the hospital.
