1 injured in crash at Rhinelander airport

Police on the scene of a plane crash at the Rhinelander, Wis. airport on Thursday, March 5, 2020. (WJFW Photo)
Updated: Thu 2:08 PM, Mar 05, 2020

RHINELANDER, Wis. (AP) - Authorities say one person has been injured in the crash of a single-engine plane at the Rhinelander airport.

The Federal Aviation Administration says the single-engine Cessna 208 Caravan crashed, flipped over and came to rest between a taxiway and a runway Thursday morning.

WJFW-TV reports airport director Matthew Leitner says the plane belongs to CSA Air in Michigan.

The airport has been closed.

Rhinelander police confirm one person who suffered a head injury has been taken to the hospital.

