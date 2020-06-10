1 dead in Bessemer house fire

One person is dead after a house fire Tuesday night in Bessemer.

At 9:00 p.m. Tuesday, troopers from the Michigan State Police Wakefield Post were called to a fire at 213 Sellar St. The house was fully up in flames when troopers arrived.

Investigators say troopers tried to enter the home to find anyone inside, but the intense flames and smoke made that impossible.

The Bessemer City and Bessemer Township Fire Departments responded and put out the fire. Troopers then discovered that a person had died in the home.

The MSP Fire Marshal and an MSP Accelerant Detection K-9 have been called in to investigate the cause of the fire.

The name of the victim won't be released until their family is notified.

The Gogebic County Sheriff's Office also assisted at the scene.