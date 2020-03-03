Utah 6th grader says she wasn’t allowed to say no at school dance

A Utah middle schooler says she was forced to dance with a boy who makes her feel uncomfortable. She said her principal told her she wasn’t allowed to say no.

Rich Middle School is the only middle school in the county and serves 125 students. They have a dance three times a year. (Source: KSTU via CNN)

Rich Middle School is the only middle school in the county and serves 125 students. They have a dance three times a year.

Alicia Hobson told the Salt Lake Tribune that her sixth grade daughter Azlyn was so excited for the Valentine’s Day dance that she had been talking about it for weeks.

Then, things became uncomfortable.

Azlyn said a boy with whom she didn’t want to dance asked her, and her principal told her there was no saying no.

“No one was forced to do anything,” said Principal Kip Motta. "All they had to do was communicate with me.”

Motta said they have been doing these dances for more than 20 years.

“They ask each other to dance and we ask them to say yes,” Motta said. The reason behind the policy is to ensure that no one feels left out, he said.

While kids are asked to say yes during the dances, Motta said, students can tell him ahead of time if there is someone they don’t want to dance with.

"I didn't know she said no and I didn't know that boy made her feel uncomfortable. If I had’ve known that prior to the dance, I would have mitigated the issue as I had in the past,” he said.

Azlyn’s mom said everyone should have the right to say no, saying it’s harmful to kids not to have that right.

The principal said he is working with the superintendent to review the policies for next year.

Copyright 2020 KSTU via CNN. All rights reserved.