Communicating with loved ones in nursing homes

Communicating with loved ones while nursing homes and assisted living facilities are closed to visitors can be challenging. But technology is helping keep families together during this time apart.

One UP resident is using a pet camera and echo dot to stay in communication with her 91-year-old mother.

“It allows us to communicate with her throughout the day and just have a conversation. We can have it like we’re having a telephone conversation or I can just tell her, ‘I’m working in the kitchen right now mom. Just I’ll be listening to you.’ so we just talk back forth,” said Alison Christy, a registered nurse advocate.

And to keep her mom company, Alison bought her a robotic cat. The toy from amazon mimics the movement of a real cat and allows her mom to nurture and care for something.

Alison adds that the technology gives her a peace of mind while her mom is in the facility.

“If she has physical therapy come in I can speak to them right on the spot rather than being there in person all the time, which I can’t do. So it really is a great assistance to our family," said Christy.

