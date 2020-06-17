Aunt Jemima brand name, imagery ending after 131 years

(Gray News) - PepsiCo, the parent company of Quaker Oats, said the Aunt Jemima brand name and imagery is coming to an end, it announced Wednesday.

After 131 years of the Aunt Jemima brand, PepsiCo has announced they will be changing the name and packaging. (Source: AP Graphics)

Media outlets, including AdAge and AdWeek, reported that the name and imagery on the 131-year-old brand of pancake syrup and mix will change, though it’s not yet known to what.

“We are starting by removing the image and changing the name,” said Kristin Kroepfl, vice president and chief marketing officer of Quaker Foods North America, in a statement. “We will continue the conversation by gathering diverse perspectives from both our organization and the Black community to further evolve the brand and make it one everyone can be proud to have in their pantry.”

The change will be phased in, with the imagery discontinued for Aunt Jemima packaging in the last three months of 2020, followed by the change to whatever brand name and imagery takes its place, Ad Age said.

The company acknowledged the brand is based on racial stereotyping and said now is the time for a change.

“While work has been done over the years to update the brand in a manner intended to be appropriate and respectful, we realize those changes are not enough,” Kroepfl said.

Quaker and PepsiCo have been reluctant over the years to change the brand despite criticism of it, with a recent petition to change the brand in 2017, Ad Week reported.

This decision comes in the wake of worldwide protests and heightened awareness of racial discrimination after the Memorial Day death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.