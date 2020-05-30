Community celebrates Hancock High School seniors

Hancock High School seniors are celebrating an important milestone in their life with a twist we're seeing all across the country due to COVID-19.

One by one dozens of cars drove down Quincy Street in Hancock Saturday for the seniors’ graduation parade.

The community stood alongside on the sidewalk cheering the seniors on.

Afterwards, the high school hosted a closed graduation ceremony for only students and direct family members to follow social distancing orders.

"It's a privilege to be able to know each and every one of you, and to be able to create so many memories that we'll never forget, and now today, we will create one last memory together celebrating our greatest achievement,” said a graduating high school senior.

Hancock High School teachers and staff wish seniors the best as they move forward in their lives.