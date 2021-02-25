MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Towner’s Pastry and Chocolate Shoppe is getting creative while partnering with another local business for women’s day.

Towners’ gemstone collection will be included in gift bags at Richardson Jewelers in Marquette next week.

The collection includes hand-painted, diamond-shaped artisanal chocolates.

Towners co-owner says the partnership is a good opportunity for his wife to make unique chocolates and celebrate International Women’s Day.

“So with Richardson Jewelers having a chocolate that has the gemstone line makes it a really unique opportunity to work within the community, to embrace the cause, and eat chocolate.” says Jake Bonzer.

The gemstone collection is also available for purchase at Towners.

They’re located at 315 S Front St. in Marquette and 37 W M35 in Gwinn.

