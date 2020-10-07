MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Businesses owners in Marquette County now have an opportunity to receive COVID relief funds.

The Economic Development Corporation of the County of Marquette received $500,000 in EDA CARES ACT Recovery Assistance Funds.

Mary Myers, director of business development at the Lake Superior Community Partnership, said they’re looking to give the money to businesses as soon as possible.

“It’s for business owners who, like I said, have been negatively affected, or you could have been positively affected by the virus and are looking to expand and are looking for working capitals. So, this is an opportunity for businesses to take out loans with a low interest rate that can help them do what they need to do.”

Myers says all businesses should take advantage of this opportunity. For more information on applying, visit their website at https://marquette.org/covid-19/.

