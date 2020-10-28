MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - After governor Whitmer’s executive orders to move the UP back to phase 4 was voted down by the Senate, Lake Superior Community Partnership (LSCP) held a panel to discuss emergency orders implemented by the state departments and what those mean for businesses.

The panel discussed several things like workplace outbreak numbers, employee and employer rights, restaurant and bar regulations, as well as State of Michigan’s Director of COVID-19 Workplace Safety, Sean Egan, discussing the need for businesses to create a plan if an employee gets COVID.

“These plans will include those workplace cleaning pieces which includes both regular cleaning and enhanced cleaning. You need to plan for when you have COVID in your workplace. With or case numbers as high as they are, if you haven’t had it in there already, it’s going to happen. You need to think about it and prepare for that.”

If you missed the panel, you can watch the it on their website.

