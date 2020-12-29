CRYSTAL FALLS, Mich. (WLUC) -Looking for a new industry to support their future generations; the Keewenaw Bay Indian Tribe is buying into the cannabis industry.

“It’s going to be great for bringing jobs back,” said Gary Loonsfoot Jr., the director of cannabis development for the KBIC.

Loonsfoot plans on opening a dispensary in Crystal Falls as soon as the state approves his cannabis licenses. The tribe is hoping to provide around 10 jobs when they first open. Additionally, Loonsfoot Jr. said his dispensary, named “The Outpost”, will have quality products grown in Michigan.

“Until we open our grow, which is in the future here in the plans, we have to purchase,” said Loonsfoot.

The KBIC bought the lot next door to 32 Superior Ave. to use the space as a parking lot.

“We’re going to have curbside pick-up much like every other business,” said Loonsfoot.

The outpost will feature high quality marijuana products that contain potent THC.

“Everything from crumble, shatter, vape, we have flower. We’ll offer the very best of every product. We have five strains right now that are over thirty percent.”

The Crystal Falls City Manager, Gerard Valesano, is supportive of the business coming to the area.

“We’re excited, mainly it’s going to bring people here. The public has been very supportive as well.” Loonsfoot says there is no definitive start date yet, but as soon as they get the green light from the state, The Outpost will open quickly.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.