Hancock, Mich. (WLUC) - You can now sit down and enjoy a drink on the Patio at Gino’s. Owner Daryll Williams explained that he recently was approved for a weatherization grant through the state to make this possible.

“We received some funds so we decided to put up a weatherproof gazebo,” said Williams.

Under the gazebo there are four tables spaced out and the snow is cleared.

“We figured that this way they could come in and enjoy a little bit anyways,” he added.

Williams said he hopes people will come celebrate New Years Eve with him from Noon to 8:00 p.m. EST. They are ready for business with their signature Patio Pails.

He said carryout has also been good, but he missed seeing people enjoy the atmosphere. This is why he added the winter-friendly patio seating.

“Makes me feel really good, we’re real thankful for our customers and their continued support.” Williams said.

Williams said the outdoor seating opened about a week ago and has been successful so far. If the four tables fill up, there are more heaters and seating on standby.

“They won’t be under the gazebo, but we would have enough room.”

The outdoor seating is first come first serve but carryout is still available. Williams is happy to provide this service to the Houghton/Hancock area just in time for the new year.

