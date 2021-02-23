MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - If you experience anxiety, muscle tension, or are simply unable to focus, take a deep breath in.

Without realizing it, many people take shallow breaths, which negatively impact total body health.

Daily routines can be completed with more clarity and less stress by consciously focusing on the breath.

The owner of Be Well says proper breathing is the simplest step toward living a happier, healthier and more relaxed life.

“And so simply throughout our day we’re scrambling we’re doing what we do,” Kate Lewandowski exaggerates a deep exhale. “Just taking one full conscious breath can be enough of a pause to help the body reset, to get it out of that fight or flight and into the rest and digest mode.”

Be Well is located on the corner of Ohio and Third streets in Marquette.

