MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Cold weather doesn’t stop this local brewery from operating outside. In fact- it promotes the addition of a campfire and heated tent.

The shift to outdoor-only seating was a challenge, but also an exercise in creativity.

Blackrocks Brewery co-owner Andy Langlois made the adjustment to keep staff and customers safe.

When doing so he discovered lasting ways to provide service.

“You know, having a tent in the winter is really fun. Having, you know, fireplaces kicking is really fun. You know, assuming it’s not ten below zero. It’s something that we’ll probably look at continuing to do in future years, even when the pandemic’s over.” Reveals Langlois.

Langlois is thrilled to allow crowds back in his pub when the time is right, but for now, his focus is safely providing really good beer.

