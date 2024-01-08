Worker dies after falling off roof, police say

Authorities say say 57-year-old Jesus M. Lara-Mena of St. Peter was pronounced dead at the scene of the incident at RDO Equipment on Lor Ray Drive. (SOURCE: KEYC)
By Sean Morawczynski and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 1:35 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC/Gray News) – A worker in Minnesota died while on the job after he fell off a roof Thursday morning.

Police in North Mankato said 57-year-old Jesus M. Lara-Mena was pronounced dead at the scene at RDO Equipment on Lor Ray Drive.

Officials said Lara-Mena fell about 30 feet from the roof of the commercial building just before 8 a.m. Thursday.

Attempts made to resuscitate Lara-Mena were unsuccessful, and the exact cause and manner of his death is being determined by authorities.

The Minnesota Department of Labor and Industry is investigating the death along with North Mankato Police.

Copyright 2024 KEYC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo courtesy: Ironwood Public Safety Department/Facebook
UPDATE: 2 dead after Greenbush Street structure fire in Ironwood
NFL logo on the field during an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Detroit.
Lions, Packers playoffs games to air on TV6 & FOX UP
FILE - Kristina Karamo speaks to Michigan Republican Party delegates Feb. 18, 2023, in...
Michigan Republicans vote to remove Chair Kristina Karamo, three others from GOP leadership
snow
System brings accumulating snow tomorrow
After the previous month of on and off ice, anglers set their hooks in at Teal Lake on Sunday
Anglers brave the ice at Teal Lake to begin ice fishing season

Latest News

Anna Eisenhart grew up in the horse-and-buggy days but went on to become a NASA engineer who...
'I loved my job': Retired NASA engineer celebrates her 107th birthday
Buck McNeely died in his sleep, his son announced on the show's Facebook page.
Buck McNeely, host of popular outdoor show, dies
Tiger Woods tees off on the 13th hole during the final round of the PNC Championship golf...
Tiger Woods, Nike part ways after more than 27 years
This photo provided by Astrobotic Technology shows the Peregrine lunar lander at the company's...
A moon landing attempt is in jeopardy because of a ‘critical’ fuel leak, US company says
A white-tailed doe is shown in winter in the Upper Peninsula
Deer strikes two vehicles in Sands Township crash