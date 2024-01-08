Upper Michigan Today dives into the history Marquette with local historian

Upper Michigan Today Monday, January 8
Lynn Buckland-Brown, June Jamrich Parsons, and Jack Deo join Tia Trudgeon and Elizabeth...
Lynn Buckland-Brown, June Jamrich Parsons, and Jack Deo join Tia Trudgeon and Elizabeth Peterson on Upper Michigan Today.(WLUC)
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 1:22 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Lovers of history have ample opportunities to learn about Marquette and some of the people who shaped it in the coming months.

Photographer-turned-historian Jack Deo and Lake Superior Art Association Executive Board members Lynn Buckland-Brown and June Jamrich Parsons are gearing up to co-host an event celebrating Anita Meyland.

But it doesn’t stop there... tune into Upper Michigan Today on Monday to learn about upcoming historical presentations by Deo and what to expect.

First, Elizabeth Peterson and Tia Trudgeon share stories of the day.

Anita Meyland was the first organizer of Marquette’s Art on the Rocks.

You can celebrate her contributions to the arts in Marquette at a presentation on March 5 at NMU’s Northern Center.

The event runs from 6:30 to 9:00 p.m. and will include a social hour with appetizers and a bar.

Tickets are $25 each and can be purchased at lakesuperiorartassociation.org.

Local historian and Lake Superior Art Association members talk about an upcoming event celebrating Anita Meyland and her contributions to the arts in Marquette.

Deo encourages you to visit the Marquette Regional History Center, specifically its photography exhibit, which closes on Friday, Jan. 13.

What to expect at the MRHC photography exhibit, closing Jan. 13.

Deo is gearing up for a presentation at Kaufman Auditorium on Jan. 25. at 7:00 p.m.

Legends and Lore will deep-dive into some of Marquette’s historical figures and will present never-before-seen archived footage from the past.

Tickets for that event are $15 at marquettehistory.org and will be $5 more at the door.

Local Historian Jack Deo shares stories of Marquette's past.
Another installment of Deo’s History on Tap presentations is taking over Ore Dock Brewing Company on February 6 at 7:00 p.m.

This event has a $5 entry and will benefit the Marquette Maritime Museum.

The event will pay tribute to and highlight the work of Jerry Bielicki, a freighter photographer.

What to expect at an upcoming "History on Tap" presentation by Jack Deo and Jim Koski.
Local Historian Jack Deo runs through upcoming historical presentations and events happening in Marquette.

You can learn more about the Lake Superior Art Association and its upcoming events at lakesuperiorartassociation.org.

You can find more information about the Marquette Regional History Center, its exhibits, and events at marquettehistory.org.

You can watch Upper Michigan Today on weekdays at 9:00 a.m. on FOX UP or stream the show on your smart device with the TV6+ app.

