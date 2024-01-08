University of Michigan Alumni Group of the UP hosting game watch Monday night

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Get ready to bust out your maize and blue, because the University of Michigan Alumni Group of the Upper Peninsula is hosting a game watch party for Monday night’s college football championship game between Michigan and Washington.

The game watch will take place at Third Coast Pizzaria, where drinks and half-price appetizers will be served as the Wolverines take the field. The game kicks off at 7:30 p.m. eastern time.

Organizers from both the University of Michigan Alumni Group of the Upper Peninsula and Third Coast Pizzaria stopped by the studio on Friday to preview what’s in store for Monday night’s game watch.

But first, Elizabeth Peterson and Andrew LaCombe discuss the day’s hot topics.

Laurenn Spranger and Piper Meidema of Marquette Nutrition visit the studio to discuss healthy dietary habits and dish ideas to help kick off the new year.

Elizabeth Peterson and Andrew LaCombe continue their conversation about healthy meal prep with Marquette Nutrition.

In preparation for Monday night’s big game, Andrew LaCombe reflects on his New Year’s Day experience at the Rose Bowl.

The University of Michigan Alumni Group of the Upper Peninsula is an informal organization with a board of five people and a mailing list of over two hundred.

The group draws alumni from all over the U.P. to their many game watch parties, which take place at Third Coast Pizzeria in Marquette.

President Lyn Degroot and treasurer Kristina Behrens discuss the organization’s past and what to expect from Monday night’s game watch.

While the alumni group’s game watch will begin at kickoff, Third Coast Pizzaria will celebrate the Michigan spirit with happy hour all day and appetizers at half price.

Bryan French and Cait Johnson of Third Choice Pizzeria preview a few specialty drinks fans can enjoy during Monday night’s game, including Woodson’s Wolverine Crush and Michigan Cherry Smoked Old Fashioned.

Upper Michigan Today concludes with a toast of Michigan Cherry Smoked Old Fashioned.

The CFP National Championship game watch will kick off at 7:30 p.m. Monday at Third Coast Pizzaria on 227 West Washington Street in Marquette. All fans are welcome to cheer on the Wolverines as they take the field.

