System brings accumulating snow tomorrow

By Jennifer Perez
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 6:34 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
A storm system is still on track to move through the Great Lakes and bring snow to the U.P. tomorrow. It starts tomorrow morning as light snow showers move out of the south. It becomes widespread during the day. Then, snow becomes moderate by the afternoon for the eastern U.P. It will be windy with gusts over 30mph. This will cause blowing snow and sporadic power outages. Snowfall amounts will be the highest in Marquette, Alger, Luce, and Northern Schoolcraft counties with ranges of 6-8″. The central U.P. will have ranges of 3-6″ with western U.P. ranging 1-3″. Roads will be sloppy with reduced visibility at times.

The pattern stays active through this weekend with a few disturbances and bouts of snow, which will add to our snow base!

Alerts> https://www.uppermichiganssource.com/weather/alerts/

Radar>https://www.uppermichiganssource.com/weather/radar/

Today: Cloudy with spotty flurries

>Highs: Upper 20s to low 30s

Tuesday: Widespread snow with moderate snow in the east and windy

>Highs: Low 30s

Wednesday: Morning lake effect snow showers and breezy

>Highs: Low to mid 20s

Thursday: Light snow

>Highs: Low to mid 20s

Friday: Widespread light snow

>Highs: Low 20s

Saturday: Light snow

>Highs: Upper teens

Sunday: Lake effect snow showers and colder

>Highs: Single numbers to low teens

