NWS alerts to take effect Tuesday AM as snow, wind ramp up

A strong Southern Plains system threatens to bring moderate to heavy snow, gale-force wind gusts to Upper Michigan overnight through Tuesday. The heavy packing of wet snow will create numerous slick spots on U.P. roadways, and poor visibility is possible at times with the snow whipped around by gusty northeast winds over 25 mph. Sporadic power outages and tree damage are also possible, plus minor lakeshore flooding. By Wednesday morning, snowfall totals can reach the foot mark towards the east end of the region and in areas along the northeast wind belts, including portions of Marquette County.

It’s a pattern of system-produced snow followed by lake effect snow through next Monday-Martin Luther King Jr. Day for an active winter weather week in Upper Michigan -- with temperatures to gradually trend below seasonal.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with patchy freezing drizzle and light snow; snow to pick up and spread towards morning; southeast winds gusting over 20 mph

>Lows: 20s

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with moderate to heavy snow, especially in high terrain and nearshore in the northeast wind belts; northeast winds gusting over 30 mph

>Highs: 30

Wednesday: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy with lake effect snow in the north wind belts; blustery

>Highs: 20s/30

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with scattered light snow

>Highs: 20s

Friday: Mostly cloudy with moderate to heavy snow in the afternoon; windy

>Highs: 20

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with lake effect snow in the north wind belts; windy and cold

>Highs: 10s

Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy with lake effect snow the northwest wind belts; breezy and cold

>Highs: 10s

Monday, Martin Luther King Jr. Day: Partly to mostly cloudy with lake effect snow the northwest wind belts; breezy and cold

>Highs: 10s

