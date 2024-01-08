New owner adds medical massage therapy to offerings at Rare Earth Goods

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - An artist’s co-op and natural food store in Ishpeming is rounding out its wellness offerings.

Medical Massage Therapist Esther Ruggles began offering trigger point therapy at Rare Earth Goods when she took over ownership of the shop.

TV6′s Tia Trudgeon visits the Downtown Ishpeming store to hear from Ruggles about this service and how it plays into Rare Earth Good’s mission as a whole.

TV6's Tia Trudgeon chats with the new owner of Rare Earth Goods about her restorative bodywork offering.

TV6's Tia Trudgeon chats with the new owner of Rare Earth Goods about her restorative bodywork offering.

You can book your massage with Restorative Bodywork at Rare Earth Goods by calling (906) 362-7763.

Rare Earth Goods and Cafe is located at 200 E Division St. in Ishpeming.

Copyright 2024 WLUC. All rights reserved.