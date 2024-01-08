New owner adds medical massage therapy to offerings at Rare Earth Goods

TV6′s Tia Trudgeon chats with owner Esther Ruggles about her trigger point therapy service.
Rare Earth Goods and Restorative Bodywork storefront.
Rare Earth Goods and Restorative Bodywork storefront.(WLUC)
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 10:39 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - An artist’s co-op and natural food store in Ishpeming is rounding out its wellness offerings.

Medical Massage Therapist Esther Ruggles began offering trigger point therapy at Rare Earth Goods when she took over ownership of the shop.

TV6′s Tia Trudgeon visits the Downtown Ishpeming store to hear from Ruggles about this service and how it plays into Rare Earth Good’s mission as a whole.

TV6's Tia Trudgeon chats with the new owner of Rare Earth Goods about her restorative bodywork offering.
TV6's Tia Trudgeon chats with the new owner of Rare Earth Goods about her restorative bodywork offering.

You can book your massage with Restorative Bodywork at Rare Earth Goods by calling (906) 362-7763.

Rare Earth Goods and Cafe is located at 200 E Division St. in Ishpeming.

Copyright 2024 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo courtesy: Ironwood Public Safety Department/Facebook
UPDATE: 2 dead after Greenbush Street structure fire in Ironwood
NFL logo on the field during an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Detroit.
Lions, Packers playoffs games to air on TV6 & FOX UP
FILE - Kristina Karamo speaks to Michigan Republican Party delegates Feb. 18, 2023, in...
Michigan Republicans vote to remove Chair Kristina Karamo, three others from GOP leadership
After the previous month of on and off ice, anglers set their hooks in at Teal Lake on Sunday
Anglers brave the ice at Teal Lake to begin ice fishing season
Water coming out of a faucet into a glass.
Boil water advisory issued for City of Gaastra

Latest News

TV6's Tia Trudgeon chats with the new owner of Rare Earth Goods about her restorative bodywork...
Rare Earth Goods and Restorative Body Work
TV6's Tia Trudgeon chats with the new owner of Rare Earth Goods about her restorative bodywork...
Rare Earth Goods and Restorative Body Work
The state average is down 9 cents from a week ago for regular unleaded gas.
AAA: State gas price average continues to fall
New study finds evidence of ancient predator worms; Trending Topics: Best sledding spots in...
TV6 First Look at the Web 1/7/2024